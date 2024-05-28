Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 969 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 41,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 66,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,752. The firm has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.