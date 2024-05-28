Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $36,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after acquiring an additional 787,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $120.21. 12,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

