Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. 640,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,640. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.