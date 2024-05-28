Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBCA traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $66.68. 117,750 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

