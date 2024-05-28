Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

