Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,418.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 160,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

