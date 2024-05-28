Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $117.64. 14,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $120.41.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

