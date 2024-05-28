Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.42. 27,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $254.78.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

