Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,244 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 815,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMC opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

