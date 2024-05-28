Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

