Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

