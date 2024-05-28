Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.