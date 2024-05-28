Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONEOK by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 65.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

