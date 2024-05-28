Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 3,032 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,368,000 after buying an additional 449,954 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,741,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,599 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 271,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 219,155 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 225,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.