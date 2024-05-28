Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

