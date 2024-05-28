Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,668 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 277,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

