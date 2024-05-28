Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,658 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $347.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.31. The company has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.