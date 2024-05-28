Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 106,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

