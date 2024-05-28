Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

View Our Latest Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.