Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

