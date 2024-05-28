Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $262.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

