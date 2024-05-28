Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $215.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,004. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $218.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

