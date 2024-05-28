Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 159,252 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

