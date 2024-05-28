Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $869,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Down 0.2 %

DocuSign stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 148,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.