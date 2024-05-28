Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $906,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

