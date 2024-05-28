Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 216.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 44,601 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 531,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 350,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 5,768,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,641,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

