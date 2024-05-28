Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 504,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,479,000 after acquiring an additional 69,224 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 33,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

DE stock opened at $372.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

