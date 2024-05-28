Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

