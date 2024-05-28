Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 146,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $6,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 323,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 152,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Big Lots Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BIG opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

About Big Lots

(Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.