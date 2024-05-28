Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ryder System by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,647,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,761 shares of company stock worth $12,052,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

