Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,877,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.