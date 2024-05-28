Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,296,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 137,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,315,000.

NYSEARCA CMBS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. 4,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,234. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

