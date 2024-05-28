Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

