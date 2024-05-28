Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 30,630 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,825,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.40. 140,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

