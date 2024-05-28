Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after buying an additional 172,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

