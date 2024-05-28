HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

