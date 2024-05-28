Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 420,413 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,413 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Newmont worth $88,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 91,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %

NEM opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

