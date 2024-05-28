Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,263,574 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263,574 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 4.14% of Krispy Kreme worth $106,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In other news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

