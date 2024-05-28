Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 702,788 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,788 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $100,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

