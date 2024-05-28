Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 87,891 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Equity Residential worth $87,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,388,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,659,000 after purchasing an additional 629,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

