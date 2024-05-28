Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $86,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,383,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,479.53 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,330.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,233.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

