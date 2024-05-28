Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of MSCI worth $95,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank grew its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $493.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Get Our Latest Report on MSCI

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.