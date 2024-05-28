Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,643 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Builders FirstSource worth $81,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Profile



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

