Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $87,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,350.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,255.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,128.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.23 and a 12-month high of $1,350.31.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.63.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

