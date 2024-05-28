Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,212,642 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.53% of Citizens Financial Group worth $81,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CFG stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

