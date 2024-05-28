Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 7,094,511 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 234.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.59% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $91,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TME

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.