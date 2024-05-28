Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 88,789 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,789 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Digital Realty Trust worth $94,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

