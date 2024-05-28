Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,995,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 4.33% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 31,096.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

