Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.31% of Zimmer Biomet worth $77,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

