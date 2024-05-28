Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,433 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of Fortive worth $82,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %

Fortive stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

